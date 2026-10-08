Wanted it to be as chaotic and messy as my mind: Shefali Shah on her debut book 'The Audacity of Being'

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Actor Shefali Shah, who has never played by the rules, was a mother in her 30s to the older Akshay Kumar in "Waqt" (2005). Now, she is taking apart the conventional autobiography tropes with her debut book, "The Audacity of Being", one chapter at a time.

Calling it "a sort-of memoir", Shah completely breaks free from chronology and convention. Across 200-plus pages, she revisits memorable roles, self-deprecates, and strips away the glamour of the female actor's reel life to reveal the real-life 'stretch marks' -- insecurities and vulnerabilities.

And prose gives way to poetry, often unexpectedly, while humour runs through it all.

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Shah's only brief to herself: "It should be as messy and as chaotic as my mind".

"I'm not an author. Well, at least until now. So it wasn't like, 'Oh, I will look up to this and imitate it'. Also, I learned very early in my life, that I can't imitate anybody. I'm a bad mimic, I can't do it. And it has to have my voice. It's my story. I'm going to get it in my way.

"I was very clear that I do not want it to sound like a memoir or autobiography. I do not want it to be chronologically placed from like, I was born in Santa Cruz and stuff like that. That's how it's taken shape," Shah, whose recent best reads include Han Kang's "The Vegetarian" and Asako Yuzuki's "Butter", told PTI in an interview.

It offers readers something between a peek and a deep dive into her professional and personal life.

For instance, the National Award-winning actor describes her three-decade Bollywood career as "more about waiting than working", often wondering, "Is this it?" when despite acclaimed performances, she was largely offered supporting roles.

"They really didn't know what to do with a woman my age, and two, who had not been a star and three, who had gone and played a mother to an actor much older than her, very early in her career," the 53-year-old explained.

The turnaround, she said, came with Netflix's "Delhi Crime", where she headlined the series as the senior, fearless police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

"A couple of years ago, if someone had told me I would be the lead of a show, I would have laughed. It wasn't possible. 'Delhi Crime' changed that," she noted.

The following years, six of her projects, including "Human", "Darlings", "Jalsa" and "Three of Us", were released.

Though admitting that the pace of projects coming her way has dipped again, Shah is glad that "amazing roles" are now being written for women across age groups.

The book also offers her fans the little-known backstories behind her memorable roles in a host of movies.

For instance, she revealed how her husband and "Waqt" director Vipul Shah was, contrary to popular perception, was against her playing older actor Akshay Kumar's mother, and which scene convinced her to take on the role of a mother in "Dil Dhadakne Do" -- a role even director Zoya Akhtar was certain she would refuse.

"I did not want to play a mother to actors who were just a few years younger to me. I had burnt my fingers once... One specific moment in the film changed my mind and convinced me that I had to do the film.

"On paper, it was just one line: 'And the hurt and humiliated Neelam went into the bathroom and stuffed her face with cake.' Sure, she was a mom, but she was also a character with her own distinct arc, sexuality and flaws rather than just a cardboard cut-out maternal figure. That was it. I said yes," she wrote in the book.

On the personal front, she candidly opens up about her solitary childhood days, heartbreak of a failed marriage, the "passion and poetry in motion" of her 25-year-long current marriage, the joys of motherhood, and everything in between.

She also addressed the challenges of body image and ageism head-on, encouraging people to move beyond their insecurities and perceived flaws -- many of which are seemingly shaped by the media industry she herself is a part of -- and instead appreciate the small details that make each person uniquely beautiful.

"Not every woman is blessed with Rapunzel's hair, Noor Jahan's flawless skin, Naomi Campbell's body and Cleopatra's beauty. And even if she is, she may still lack self-belief.

"Maybe cleopatra only realised how beautiful she was when Taylor played her. But please know there's a lot of effort and time and a battalion of people who work at beautifying these icons," she wrote in the book.

"The Audacity of Being", priced at Rs 599 and published by Bloomsbury India, is available for purchase across online and offline stores. (PTI)