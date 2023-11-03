Wani holds review meeting to discuss organisational affairs

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Nov 2: To review the organizational affairs and activities in Baramulla District J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani hold a meeting here today.

During the meeting, PCC leader also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming challenges particularly Assembly and other elections which are due.

Wani urged the party workers and leaders to reach out to public with Congress Party’s programme and policies and also highlight their problems for resolution

Addressing the party workers, JKPCC President, Vikar Rasoon Wani said that the Congress played a significant role in the inclusive development of the country while rendering its best services to every section of the people living in the country, besides ensuring that their democratic and constitutional rights were safeguarded. The Party shall continue to work for the wellbeing of people and inclusive development of J&K.

He also hit out at the BJP Govt for failing people on all fronts especially on economic, employment, developmental fronts. He said all the promises made by the BJP have fallen flat leading to disappointment among the people.

AICC Joint Secretary and Co Incharge Manoj Yadav expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming participation of Party workers in the review meeting and urged them to gear-up for the elections and other challenges to Congress Party.

Addressing the meeting JKPCC Senior Vice President Ghulam Nabi Monga said that Congress will emerge stronger in the elections as and when held given the party pro people policies and programmes.

Among other party workers, who were present during the meeting included JKPCC General Secretaries Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Mir Iqbal, Arshid Ahmad Tantray, Bashir Ahmad Khan, DCC President Irshad Budoo, PCC Secretary Sheikh Amir, Amir Khan Batla, DDC Member Shahjehan Dar, Altaf Malik, Nazir Ahmad Lone (DCC President) Kupwara, Mahila Congress Leaders and Youth Congress leaders.