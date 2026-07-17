Wangchuk’s condition in critical stage: Docs

NEW DELHI, July 16:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health condition has entered a critical stage due to his prolonged fast and the next phase could be alarming and his organs could get affected, doctors warned on Thursday as appeals came in from several quarters to call off his hunger strike.

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Wangchuk, however, remained resolute saying calling off his fast without any response from the would send a wrong message. Instead, he urged people to strengthen the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed Parliament march on July 20.

He also insisted that he can continue for many more days.

With the matter reaching the Delhi High Court, which was hearing a PIL raising concern over his health, the bench directed authorities for daily monitoring and to extend medical aid if his condition deteriorates.

"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all medical efforts ought to be made by authorities to save the same," the court said.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi , submitted that life of every individual was precious and there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup.

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kg since beginning his hunger strike on June 28. He now weighs 56.9 kg.

Lamba warned that Wangchuk has entered a critical stage of prolonged fast.

"After glucose reserves are exhausted, the body consumes fat. After that, muscles begin to get consumed. His ketone level had reached 3-plus and, after improving hydration, it has come down to 2-plus. His uric acid is high, which indicates that muscles are being consumed," he said.

"The next stage can be alarming. Organs can be impacted. We are keeping him under 24x7 vigilance and hope it does not reach that stage. I urge the to intervene as soon as possible because he is a precious gem and we do not want to lose him. If organs get impacted, it can be really alarming for us," Lamba said.

The health update came hours after Wangchuk, in a video message released late on Wednesday night, ruled out ending his fast despite appeals from political leaders and supporters.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the protest 19 days ago.

Some AISA student leaders are also on indefinite hunger strike in support of Wangchuk. The AISA said its members Neha, Manish and Aameen were resting as their condition deteriorated, adding that their random blood sugar (RBS) levels had dropped below the critical level of 60 mg/dL. (PTI)