Wangchuk seeks release of inquiry report, higher compensation for victims

2025 Ladakh violence

NEW DELHI, Sept 27:

A year after violence in Ladakh left four people dead and led to his detention under the National Security Act, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday demanded the release of the judicial inquiry report, higher compensation for victims and accountability for the use of state powers.

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The Magsaysay awardee, who was released in March this year, said the inquiry, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B S Chauhan, should establish what happened during the police firing on September 24 last year, including whether an order to open fire was issued and whether prescribed crowd-control measures had been exhausted before live ammunition was used.

"These are not questions to be answered by rumours, accusations, or counter-accusations. That is exactly why a judicial inquiry was constituted," he said, while addressing press conference.

Seeking increased compensation for families of the people killed and for those who suffered serious or lasting injuries, Wangchuk said compensation also represents the state's recognition of a loss.

He said the Ladakh administration announced compensation of 15 lakh rupees for each of the four families while spending crores on festival after festival being organised in the Union Territory.

Calling for the review of criminal cases arising from the September 24 events, he said 87 people were identified as accused, and 81 were arrested, while cases against 20 people have been approved for withdrawal.

"The administration has now approved withdrawal of cases against 20 people. That is welcome. But what about the others? Among those caught up in these cases, Ladakhis say, were ordinary people who happened to be there and volunteers who had actually gone to try to calm the situation. Some have faced extremely serious charges, including attempt to murder," he said.

Wangchuk called for reforms concerning undertrial detention, investigation, prosecution and compensation for wrongful deprivation of liberty. (PTI)