Wangchuk Says Fast To Continue Beyond 'Sansad Chalo' March, Lists Conditions To End It

New Delhi, Jul 20: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said his hunger strike would continue beyond the proposed "Sansad Chalo" march and would be broken only if the government took accountability for recent failures in the education system or if political leaders assured him that the issue would be taken up in Parliament.

In a handwritten note shared on social media, Wangchuk said, "Many of you have asked when I will end my fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July... if the govt takes accountability for the recent failures in the education system, paper leaks, et cetera."

If that does not happen, his fast would continue, the activist said.

Advertisement

"Notwithstanding my health, my fast continues after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances," the note said.

Wangchuk said he will end his fast also "if the leadership of CJP and I reach the doorsteps of Parliament, where honourable MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in Parliament."

"If my health or other factors do not permit this, then the honourable MPs and leaders of different parties visit this hospital and give the above assurance," his note read.

Wangchuk also alleged that he was under "illegal detention" at Safdarjung Hospital.

"...From the illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and all communication are RESTRICTED," he said.

On Saturday, Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo had said that he would end his fast if political leaders met him at the hospital and assured him that they would raise the issue of accountability in the education sector during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Angmo had also conveyed Wangchuk's appeal to supporters participating in the "Sansad Chalo" march to maintain peace and ensure that the protest was not misused.

Wangchuk joined Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's protest and sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28.

The CJP protesters have been demanding accountability in the education sector following alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including paper leaks, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi Police forcefully shifted the activist to Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of July 18 after his health deteriorated following 21 days of fasting.

While his supporters have alleged that Wangchuk was forcefully removed from the protest site and manhandled, Delhi Police has maintained that he was shifted to the hospital on medical grounds. (AGENCIES)