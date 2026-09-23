Wangchuk Leads Padyatra In Leh Ahead Of First Anniversary Of September 24 Violence

LEH/JAMMU, Sep 23: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk led a symbolic padyatra in Leh on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the September 24, 2025 violence during protests seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh, in which four people were killed.

The march -- organised ahead of Thursday's Shaheed Diwas, and joined by representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) -- was shortened because of changing weather conditions. Activists are likely to reach the Shaheed Memorial Park in Leh at 7 pm today.

The padyatra, however, saw limited participation from local people of Ladakh. The organisers said they deliberately refrained from a large-scale appeal outside the region, as several people in Ladakh wanted locals to lead the commemorative programme. (Agencies)