Wanchoo distributes sports kits among Jagti children

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: BJP State Executive Member and State Co-Convenor, Department of Trainings, Chetan Wanchoo distributed sports kits among girls at Jagti Township at a programme organised by BJP KDD Vice President Dolly.

Interacting with residents and children, Wanchoo was apprised of the shortage of sports infrastructure and poor condition of parks in the township. Residents said there were inadequate facilities and playing spaces for badminton, volleyball, tennis and other outdoor games.

Advertisement

Wanchoo said Jagti had no shortage of sporting talent but required proper infrastructure and institutional support. He urged the Relief and Rehabilitation Department to address the issues and ensure children had safe and usable spaces for sports and recreation.

He demanded a joint inspection of parks and available open spaces in Jagti, followed by a time-bound plan for their renovation and development. He also sought dedicated sports facilities, particularly for girls. Mandal President Pyare Lal Pandita and other office-bearers were present.