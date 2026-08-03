Walkathon held at Jagti Township

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Rising Athletes of Jammu & Kashmir organised the "Walliv Paekiyo" Walkathon at Jagti Township with enthusiastic participation from people of all age groups. The event aimed to promote fitness, social harmony and awareness against drug abuse.

Bhasha Sumbli was the chief guest, while Bihari Lal Koul, Manorama Bakshi, Manoj Koul, Satish Raina, Deepak Fotedar and BK Sharma (Sub-Inspector, Jagti) attended as guests of honour.

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Special guest awards were presented to J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages, JK Future Founders and Venposh Foundation for their contribution towards social development and community welfare.

The organisers thanked the Excise Department (North Wing), J&K; Relief and Rehabilitation Department, J&K; Directorate of Tourism, Jammu; and Social Welfare Department, J&K for their support.

The winners were felicitated during the closing ceremony. Eklaviye, Nikhil and Prakash secured the first prize, followed by Sumit, Abhishek and Navjot at second place and Ajay, Nikhil and Parminder at third place. In special categories, Bhavna Bhat was declared Ladies' Winner, while Bhavtik Ganjoo won the Kids' category.

The volunteer team comprising Akshay Garoo, Anjali Raina, Meenakshi Handoo, Paras Garoo and Sachin Koul was appreciated for ensuring smooth conduct of the event.

Chief Organiser Akshay Garoo said that the walkathon was a movement to encourage fitness, motivate youth to stay away from substance abuse and strengthen unity in society. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks to participants, dignitaries, volunteers, sponsors, media representatives and supporting departments.