Wake Up Jammu - A Call for Unity, Identity and Democratic Action

Atulya Bakshi

Jammu's history is not merely the history of mountains, rivers, forts and temples. It is a history of courage, sacrifice, struggle, diversity and a continuous effort to preserve its identity. Today, as the Jammu region faces a number of social, economic, political and administrative questions, the greatest need is not to promote any individual or organisation, but to engage in serious introspection, constructive dialogue and democratic participation.

My message today is direct, clear and without hesitation:

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Jammu, wake up.

This awakening is not against any community. It is not directed against any religion, caste or political party. It is a call to become conscious of our rights, our identity, our aspirations and our collective future.

There are people who observe the changing circumstances but hesitate to participate. Some prefer to wait and see which way events develop. Others remain caught up in personal ambitions, organisational differences and individual egos. Some limit themselves to small programmes, while broader issues require collective and sustained efforts.

There are also political workers who hesitate to express their views because they fear displeasing senior leadership. But democracy cannot be meaningful if citizens speak only when elections are approaching. Democratic participation requires continuous dialogue, questions, accountability and peaceful engagement on matters affecting society. The Question Is Bigger Than Any Individual The most important question before Jammu today is not who will lead or which organisation will become the most prominent. The real question is much bigger: What kind of Jammu are we going to leave for the next generation?

Our children need more than economic opportunities. They need access to education, employment, cultural heritage, a safe social environment, environmental protection, equal opportunities and a sense of belonging. Therefore, issues concerning Jammu should not become instruments of personal or organisational competition. They require a wider public conversation. If different organisations work separately on the same issues without coordination, their collective strength can become weaker. If people who share broad democratic values come together on common concerns, their voices can be presented more effectively.

Protecting Identity Does Not Mean Opposing Others

Any discussion about Jammu's identity must begin with an important principle: protecting one's identity and rights does not mean opposing another community.

Jammu is a diverse society. People belonging to different religions, castes, languages and social groups live here. The credibility of any democratic movement or public campaign depends upon its ability to distinguish between legitimate public concerns and prejudice against ordinary citizens.

If our concerns relate to discrimination, extremism, separatism, administrative imbalance, development, employment, resources or governance, then the discussion should focus on policies, institutions and circumstances.

Ordinary citizens should never be collectively blamed because of their religious or social identity.

The answer to Jammu's problems lies in facts, law, constitutional mechanisms, institutional accountability and democratic dialogue.

The Responsibility of Political Workers

Political parties are an essential part of democracy. Their workers may sometimes find themselves in situations where they have to balance personal convictions with organisational discipline. However, public representatives and political workers also have a responsibility to communicate the genuine concerns of their regions to their leadership through democratic channels. Political positions are temporary. Governments change. Political equations change. Leadership changes. But the long-term interests of a region and its people remain. Therefore, important issues concerning Jammu must be discussed on the basis of facts-whether they relate to development, employment, education, land and resources, tourism, industry, environment or political representation. Political differences should not prevent serious discussion of genuine public concerns.

There Comes a Time When Silence Becomes a Choice

To those who are still sitting on the fence and watching developments, this is also a moment for introspection. Nobody is required to agree with every political movement or every political demand. In a democracy, the right to disagree is as important as the right to agree. However, complete indifference towards public issues can also have consequences. The decisions we make today may affect generations to come. Five years from now, ten years from now, our children may ask us:

"When Jammu was raising questions about its future, what did you do?" The answer to that question will not be found merely in political slogans. It will be reflected in the responsibility we accepted-or avoided-during our own time.

Put Jammu's Concerns Before the Government Through Facts

The problems of Jammu cannot be resolved through emotional slogans alone. They require facts, evidence, institutional dialogue and sustained democratic engagement.

The genuine concerns of the region should be placed before the Government of India and the Jammu & Kashmir administration through constitutional representations, elected representatives, public consultations, peaceful democratic programmes, expert studies and reliable data.

If a policy affects Jammu adversely, its impact should be documented and discussed.

If development is inadequate in a particular sector or area, the relevant data should be brought into the public domain.

If there are concerns regarding an administrative decision, its constitutional and legal dimensions should be examined.

And if citizens wish to mobilise around a legitimate demand, that mobilisation should remain peaceful, democratic and within the constitutional framework.

What We Do Not Need

We do not need hatred.

We do not need violence.

We do not need social division.

We do not need language that turns citizens against one another.

What we need is unity.

We need courage.

We need organisation.

And above all, we need a clear and positive vision for Jammu's future.

A vision that includes economic opportunity, good governance, education, employment, environmental protection, social harmony, cultural preservation and democratic participation. Jammu's strength does not lie only in its geography. Its real strength lies in its people. Traders, farmers, students, teachers, employees, women, youth, social workers, religious organisations, political workers and intellectuals-all have a role to play. They do not have to belong to the same political ideology. They do not have to agree on every issue. But there can be common ground on broader questions such as development, peace, the rule of law, equal opportunity, constitutional rights and responsible governance. A healthy society will always have disagreements. The challenge is to ensure that disagreements do not become hostility. Organisations may remain separate, but cooperation on issues of public interest is possible.

Political opinions may differ, but respect for the Constitution and democratic institutions can remain common. This can become one of Jammu's greatest strengths.

Our Responsibility Towards the Next Generation

We must think seriously about the Jammu we want our children to inherit. It is not enough to tell them that Jammu has a glorious past. We must also create a present and future of which they can be proud. They deserve a Jammu where educational opportunities are available, employment prospects are expanded, industry and tourism grow responsibly, the environment is protected, governance is accountable and every citizen receives equal dignity and protection under the law. This responsibility does not belong to the government alone.

It belongs to civil society.

It belongs to political parties.

And it belongs to every responsible citizen.

Therefore, the need of the hour is not merely to celebrate individuals or organisations. The need is to strengthen the principle of democratic participation in shaping Jammu's future.

We can rise above personal egos and small differences.

We can begin a constructive dialogue.

We can present our concerns with facts and evidence.

We can pursue legitimate demands within the constitutional framework.

We can raise our voices peacefully.

And we can work towards ensuring that the next generation inherits a Jammu that respects its heritage while confidently embracing the future.

Ultimately, the question is simple:

Will we fulfil the responsibility of our time?

If we remain divided, our collective voice will become weaker.

If we engage in democratic dialogue, cooperation and peaceful action, Jammu's genuine concerns can be presented with greater clarity and effectiveness.

So let us rise above personal ambitions and organisational differences and begin a serious conversation about Jammu's future.

Let Jammu awaken.

Let Jammu think.

Let Jammu engage in dialogue.

Let Jammu raise its voice democratically.

So that the next generation can proudly say:

This is our Jammu.

This is our identity.

And together, we contributed to building its future.

(The author is Coordinator, Jammu State Movement)