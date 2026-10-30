Waheed Para Flags Rs 1,000-Cr Setback To J&K After High Court Strikes Down Hydropower Water Usage Charges

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed ur Rehman Para on Friday flagged a potential revenue loss of Rs 1,000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir after the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh struck down provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, relating to water usage charges on hydropower projects.

Reacting to the court ruling, Para said the High Court had quashed the demand notices dating back to 2010, raising questions over the administration's handling of the case.

Pertinantly, the High Court, in its ruling, held that the levy of water usage charges on hydropower projects amounted to a tax on electricity generation, a subject beyond the legislative competence of the erstwhile J&K legislature. It declared the relevant provisions of the 2010 Act ultra vires the Constitution and quashed the consequential demand notices.

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MLA Pulwama further questioned the absence of an Advocate General for nearly two years and pointed out that the Law Department was under the Chief Minister, expressing concern over the administration's legal preparedness to defend Jammu and Kashmir's interests.

“If this is how we defend our interests, what hope is there for the statehood case?” Para asked in a post on X.