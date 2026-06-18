LOS ANGELES, June 18: Oscar-nominated actor Wagner Moura is in negotiations to join the cast of the upcoming prequel movie in the blockbuster "Ocean's" franchise.

If the deal goes through, the "Narcos" star will feature alongside Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper in the Warner Bros film, which will come out in theatres in June 2025.

According to Variety, Cooper is directing and also producing the project alongside LuckyChap, the company led by Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Milan Popelka and Robbie.

Cooper wrote the screenplay, plot details of which are currently under wraps.

At CinemaCon event earlier this year, "Barbie" star Robbie had revealed that the prequel will take place at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix and will follow the crafty parents of con-man Danny Ocean, who was famously played by George Clooney in a trilogy of films that were released between 2001 to 2007.

"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows - his parents," Robbie had teased during a sizzle reel of Warner Bros. 2027 slate.

"You'll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix," she added.

The original "Ocean's 11" premiered in 1960, starring Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop, Peter Lawford and Dean Martin.

Steven Soderbergh rebooted the movie with his own take in 2001 that featured a star-studded cast of George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

It was followed by two sequels -- 2004's "Ocean's Twelve" and 2007's "Ocean's Thirteen".

In 2018, "Ocean's Eight", a reboot with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna, was released.

The untitled prequel will be executive produced by Josey McNamara, Bronte Payne, Bobby Wilhelm, Jay Roach, Michelle Graham, Lee Isaac Chung, Ashley Jay Sandberg, Gary Ross and Olivia Milch.

Brazil-born Moura is best known for playing the dreaded drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series "Narcos". His film credits include critically-acclaimed and blockbuster titles such as "Elysium", "Sergio", "The Gray Man" and "Civil War".

Earlier this year, Moura made history as the first Brazilian to be nominated for the best actor Oscar and the first to win the Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama, both prizes in recognition of his starring role in Kleber Mendonca Filho's "The Secret Agent".

He will star alongside Greta Lee in the Netflix sci-fiction thriller "The Last House" as well as Rachel Rose's directorial debut "The Last Day" with Alicia Vikander. (PTI)