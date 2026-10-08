Vridh Ashram’s MC holds meet, reviews welfare measures

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: In order to review the functioning, ongoing developmental works & various welfare initiatives undertaken for the elderly residents, Managing Committee of the Home for the Aged & Infirm (Vridh Ashram), Ambphalla, held a meeting here today.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed and confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on August 04, 2026, besides considering the Income & Expenditure Accounts for July and August 2026.

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They also took note of two new admissions and visits by ten institutions and dignitaries, who appreciated the facilities and services being provided at the Home.

The meeting reviewed the progress of lift installation, with pit work already commenced and the Home pursuing the concerned firm for early installation.

Significant attention was given to the modernisation of the kitchen, where new machinery was procured through the support of State Bank of India, while wall tiling and stainless-steel racks have also been provided with donor support to improve hygiene, cleanliness and food safety.

The Committee also took note of the establishment of two dedicated emergency wards for male and female residents, particularly for pre- and post-surgery care. The facility has already provided greater comfort and privacy to residents recovering from recent surgeries.

Several other important amenities have also been added through public donations, including refrigerator, 55-inch LED TVs and inverters with double batteries, significantly improving the residents' comfort & power backup arrangements.

The Committee was further informed about important medical interventions carried out for residents, including 10 cataract surgeries, two gallbladder surgeries and one knee replacement surgery, with the latter performed completely free of cost at reputed hospitals.

Among others who attended the meeting included Prem Gupta, Pankaj Gupta, president; Dr. Dinesh Gupta, Secretary; Vijay Gupta, Joint Secretary; and Managing Committee Members Dr. Surinder Kumar, Sat Pal Sharma, Dr. Ritesh Gupta, Vijay Dhawan, Sr. Rattandeep Singh Anand, Sudha Gupta and Roopali Slathia.