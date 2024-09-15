VP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Quota Remark, Says It Shows ‘Anti-Constitutional Mindset’

MUMBAI, Sept 15: In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on ”ending reservation”, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said such comments by a person holding a constitutional post show an ”anti-constitutional mindset”.

Addressing a public event in Mumbai, Dhankhar also said that awareness about India’s Constitution is highly needed as some people have forgotten its soul.

”A person from a constitutional post saying on a foreign land that reservation should be ended underscores the same anti-constitutional mindset. The baton of prejudices against reservation has been handed over. It is the same old anti-constitutional mindset,” he said.

”Reservation is not against meritocracy, but it is the soul of the country and the Constitution. It is an affirmative action and not negative. It is not depriving someone of opportunity but handholding those who are pillars of strength of the society,” the vice president said.

During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when “India is a fair place”, which he said is not the case right now.