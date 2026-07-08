VP Radhakrishnan calls for time-bound approvals, clear targets to boost cotton productivity

NEW DELHI, Jul 7 : Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday called for time-bound approvals and clear targets to boost cotton productivity in India.

Radhakrishnan conveyed this to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when the latter met him to brief on the Mission for Cotton Productivity, its key components and implementation strategy.

Lauding the Mission's holistic approach to strengthen India's cotton ecosystem, the Vice-President "called for time-bound approval mechanisms to speed up innovation and ensure timely adoption of new technologies," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Stressing the need to improve per-acre cotton yield, Radhakrishnan asked for clear and measurable targets to enhance productivity and close the gap with leading cotton-producing nations.

He said India must strengthen its global competitiveness and be prepared to meet rising domestic and international demand for quality cotton, the ministry statement said.

The Vice-President also underlined the need for greater public awareness about the Mission, market-responsive strategies, and the use of television documentaries to showcase successful initiatives for wider outreach.

Chouhan outlined the Mission's three pillars -- enhancing cotton productivity through research, technology and improved farming practices; ensuring a steady supply of superior quality cotton via initiatives such as the KASTURI Cotton certification and the Kisan Kapas App; and promoting new-age natural fibres to drive innovation and sustainability in the textile sector.

The Mission for Cotton Productivity was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 and cleared by the Union Cabinet in May 2026 for implementation between 2026-27 and 2030-31, with an outlay of Rs 5,659.22 crore. (PTI)