J&K at the Crossroads: Voters must choose leaders who protect nature and livelihoods

Anuj Kumar Verma

verma.anujjk@gmail.com

Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a rapid environmental decline as aggressive development proceeds with little visible mitigation, and the consequences are beginning to show across its valleys and slopes. Large-scale deforestation and the mass felling of mature trees to make way for major road projects have stripped once-protective canopies, leaving fragile terrains vulnerable to erosion and landslides. Mountains are being blasted to carve concrete and bitumen arteries through sensitive geology, a practice that destabilizes slopes, fragments habitats and accelerates sedimentation of rivers and lakes. At the same time, rampant illegal mining, unchecked plastic pollution and the steady encroachment and shrinking of water bodies are degrading ecosystems that sustain local communities, while polluted air and contaminated water compound public-health risks and raise living costs for a population already under strain.

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The institutional response has been woefully inadequate. Environment and forest agencies in the Union Territory appear to have been reduced largely to the role of clearing project proposals rather than defending landscapes; clearances are issued without visible, enforceable plans for restoration, compensation or long-term monitoring. Where laws and rules exist, enforcement is weak-illegal quarrying proceeds with impunity, encroachments are rarely reversed, and penalties, when imposed, do little to repair ecological damage. The result is a dangerous imbalance: short-term, headline-grabbing infrastructure gains at the cost of irreversible harm to the natural systems that provide water security, climate buffering and livelihoods.

Why this apathy from the government? Part of the answer lies in political incentives that favour rapid, tangible projects over slow, preventive investments. Roads and buildings are visible proofs of development that politicians can point to during campaigns; long-term ecological stewardship rarely translates into immediate votes. Administrative fragmentation compounds the problem, with responsibilities diffused across departments so that no single authority assumes clear accountability for preventing or repairing environmental harm. Financial mechanisms fail to internalize ecological costs-project bonds and mitigation funds are either inadequate or poorly managed-so restoration remains underfunded and politically inconvenient.

But responsibility does not rest with officials alone. Voters, too, share in the consequences of their choices. Widespread economic hardship-rising prices, unreliable power, limited jobs and inadequate health and education services-has left many citizens with little leverage or bandwidth to demand ecological governance. In such a climate, electorates often prioritise immediate material promises and visible infrastructure over the invisible but vital work of conserving ecosystems. This dynamic has repeatedly returned to power leaders whose manifestos and rhetoric leaned toward rapid development but who have failed to translate promises into accountable, sustainable governance. The outcome is a vicious cycle: voters elect leaders who promise quick fixes; those leaders deliver visible projects that damage the environment; long-term ecological decline then further erodes livelihoods and civic capacity.

The absence of meaningful mitigation reflects a deeper governance failure. The Environment Ministry's apparent preoccupation with sanctioning clearances, rather than preventing harm or enforcing remedies, has hollowed out the public role of ecological stewardship. Without proactive planning-zoning that protects fragile slopes and recharge areas, binding restoration obligations, independent impact monitoring and effective penalties for violations-development becomes synonymous with degradation. Moreover, the failure to link conservation with economic benefits for local communities removes a crucial incentive for grassroots protection and stewardship.

The human cost is already tangible. Farmers, fishers and small traders see their incomes threatened as water bodies silt up and biodiversity collapses; health burdens rise as air and water quality decline; communities face heightened disaster risk from landslides and flash floods on denuded slopes. Young people, confronted with scarce jobs and failing public services, have little political bargaining power and are often forced into informal, precarious work that offers no leverage to demand better governance. In short, the people of J&K are paying twice-first through degraded nature that once sustained them, and second through leadership that has failed to protect those natural assets.

Reversing the trend requires confronting uncomfortable truths: development cannot be disentangled from ecological cost, and democratic choice carries collective responsibility. Political leaders must be held accountable not only for road kilometres laid or buildings inaugurated, but for the environmental legacy of those projects. The Forest, Ecology and Environment Ministry should reclaim its role as guardian of landscapes-insisting on no-go zones, binding restoration commitments, transparent monitoring and community co-management-rather than acting chiefly as a gatekeeper for approvals. Citizens and civil society must also reassert their voice, demanding transparency, legal enforcement and an electoral agenda that places long-term ecological resilience alongside immediate material needs.

If J&K's governance continues to favour short-term visibility over long-term viability, the region risks losing its natural capital: water, soil, forests and the biodiversity that underpins livelihoods and cultural identity. That loss will make future development costlier and more precarious, and will deepen the very social distress that now weakens civic oversight. The choice before voters and leaders alike is stark: tolerate the slow erosion of an irreplaceable environment for the promise of quick gains, or demand a different politics-one that binds development to ecological responsibility and restores both the land and the public trust it sustains.

(The author is an Environmental Advocate and Policy Writer)