Vomedh pays floral tribute to Dr Amarnath Bhat Malmohi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: In order to pay tribute to veteran scholar, playwright and academician Dr Amarnath Bhat Malmohi, a function organised by Vomedh was held here today.

The event, titled "Shradhanjali: A Tribute to Dr Amar Nath Bhat Malmohi", saw an impressive gathering of his relatives, friends, colleagues and admirers who recalled his lifelong contribution to Kashmiri and Urdu literature and his role in preserving Kashmiri Pandit cultural memory in exile.

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The programme began with floral tribute and a moment of silence before his portrait.

Rohit Bhat, president of Vomedh, delivered the welcome address, thanking the literary fraternity and dignitaries for joining the homage and underlining Vomedh's resolve to carry forward Malmohi's cultural mission.

The proceedings were anchored by Bindiya Tikoo, who introduced the speakers and framed the memorial as both a celebration of his literary achievements and a reaffirmation of Kashmiri Pandit identity.

Among the speakers were former MLC Ajay Bharti, R L Shant, Dr Rattan Lal Talashi, Bal Krishan Sanyasi, Kusum Dhar, Ramesh Hangloo, Dolly Tiku Aarwal, Rajesh Kachroo (Youth 4 Panun Kashmir), Roshan Lal Bhat from Jagti, Bharti Koul and King C Bharati, Editor-in-Chief Vitasta Herald.

They remembered Dr Malmohi as a cultural pillar whose writings bridged pre-exodus Kashmir and the scattered lives of migrants and stressed that "every death in exile is a form of martyrdom" for a community still awaiting dignified return.

Speakers also noted that his son Rohit Ravi Bhat, based in Pune, is a living dimension to Malmohi's legacy, through his intense social activism, turning remembrance into continuation.

The function concluded with a vote of thanks.