Volume 4 of book ‘Kashmir… Shrines and Temples’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, June 20: At a function in Brari Maej Shrine in Pulwama, historian and cultural researcher, Chander M. Bhat today released fourth volume of his book ‘Kashmir…Shrines and Temples’.

The book was formally released by Swami Aptalokananda Ji, Secretary Ramakrishna Mission, Srinagar in the presence of Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Mir, MLA, Pandit Badri Nath Bhat, retired Principal along with scholars, devotees, community members and others.

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Speaking on the occasion, the speakers lauded Chander M. Bhat’s tireless efforts in documenting the religious and cultural heritage of Kashmir.

The newly released book contains detailed history, traditions, legends, architecture and present status of 61 shrines and temples located across various regions of Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, Chander M. Bhat stated that six-volume series aims to document and preserve the history of more than 600 shrines and temples of Kashmir, many of which have remained little known or inadequately recorded in published literature.

The function concluded with prayers, expressions of gratitude and a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to preserving Kashmir’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.