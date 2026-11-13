Voltas expects home appliances JV Voltbek to reach EBITDA break-even by FY28

NEW DELHI, Nov 13: Leading cooling products maker Voltas expects its home appliances joint venture Voltbek, which recorded its highest Q2 sales in both value and volume in the September quarter, to achieve EBITDA break-even in FY28.

Voltbek Home Appliances, a JV between Voltas and Turkish firm Arcelik, is "emerging as an important growth pillar" for the Tata group firm as it continued to outperform the broader home appliances market during the quarter, driven by portfolio expansion, improving consumer acceptance and deeper distribution reach.

However, like other makers, it has also faced cost pressures from rising commodity prices, particularly plastics, metals and insulation materials, which have impacted its recovery trajectory, said Voltas Managing Director Mukundan Menon.

Advertisement

"Our idea is to get an EBITDA break-even sometime by next financial year, and I think directionally we are going towards that," said Menon during the company's Q2 earnings conference call.

Menon said the business was expected to begin its recovery journey during the first half of the current fiscal year, but the sharp increase in commodity prices over the last six months had pushed back the progress.

The company is now focusing on expanding its product portfolio, strengthening distribution and improving manufacturing and sourcing efficiencies to enhance competitiveness and profitability.

"As of YTD September 2026, Voltbek achieved a market share of approximately 8.8 per cent in washing machines and 7 per cent in refrigerators. The business also maintained its number two position in the semi-automatic washing machine category, with a market share of approximately 14.9 per cent," said Voltas CFO K V Sridhar.

The company is strengthening its presence in higher-value segments through refreshed product lines, improved product architecture and higher-capacity models.

It is also planning to expand its portfolio with new lines of frost-free refrigerators and fully automatic washing machines, alongside investments in retail visibility, distribution expansion and brand building.

"In parallel, sourcing efficiencies and manufacturing productivity initiatives are expected to support improved cost competitiveness and profitability as the business continues to scale," said Sridhar.

With its expanding market presence, increasing product relevance, and sustained investments in brand building, Voltbek is emerging as an important growth pillar for Voltas, he added.

Though the company has not shared any revenue number for Voltbek, as per the latest annual report, its FY26 revenue was up 12.27 per cent to Rs 2,509.87 crore; however, its loss widened to Rs 273.92 crore.

Set up in 2018, Voltbek operates in the home appliances segment, which includes refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, dishwashers, and a growing portfolio of small domestic appliances.

Voltbek Home Appliances has a manufacturing unit in Sanand, near Ahmedabad. (PTI)