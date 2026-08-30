Volleyball tourney held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: A volleyball tournament was organised at Golpattan in Marh by BSF Battalion-44 under the "one hour on the playground" campaign.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Sukhnandan Choudhary attended the event as chief guest and encouraged the participating players. An exciting match was played between the BSF and Golpattan teams, with players from both sides displaying enthusiasm, discipline and team spirit.

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After a closely contested encounter, the Golpattan team emerged victorious, sparking celebrations among players and supporters. Sukhnandan Choudhary congratulated both teams and said sports play an important role in keeping people physically and mentally fit. He emphasised that sporting activities also help inculcate discipline, self-confidence, leadership qualities and team spirit among youth.

He appreciated the "One Hour on the Playground" initiative, saying such programmes help create awareness about the importance of sports and motivate young people and the general public to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local players and residents and aimed at promoting sports and encouraging greater youth participation in physical activities.