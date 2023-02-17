Volleyball tournament commences at Chatroo

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Feb 17: Volleyball tournament, organized by J&K Police under civic action programme, commenced at TRC Chatroo, here today.

The tournament is organized on the direction of SSP, Khalil Poswal for strengthening the police-public relations and to promote sports activities among the youth.

The tournament is being organized in the memory of Martyr Ct. Rajinder Singh who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The tournament was inaugurated by the family of the martyr who was accompanied by Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday, SHO Police Post Chatroo.

In the tournament various teams of Chatroo area are participating .The tournament is being played on knockout basis. The opening match was played between the team of Naikpora Chatroo and Dogra Chatroo.

The SSP in his message welcomed the participating teams and requested all players to maintain a healthy and competitive spirit in sports during the tournament.

Moreover, the participants were acquainted with the emerging problem of drug abuse menace and were also advised to remain away from these evils.