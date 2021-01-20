Volleyball, Hockey Premier Leagues get underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 20: Volleyball Premier League and Hockey Premier League organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with District Associations got underway at Mini Stadium and Subash Stadium respectively, here today.

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal (Retd SSP) J&K Police was the chief guest, whereas Balwant Singh (Retd Colonel) was special guest of Volleyball Premier League.

Three matches of Volleyball were played today in which Dhanori Volleyball Club defeated Ramnagar Volleyball Club by 3-0, (25-21, 31-29 & 25-17) sets, whereas Udhampur Volleyball Club trounced Chiryai Volleyball Club by 3-0, (25-16, 25-17 & 27-25) sets and City Volleyball Club got better of Malhar Volleyball Club by 3-1, (20-25, 25-21, 25-23 & 27-25).

The matches were officiated by the technical panel of officials including Naveen Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Sharma and Manik Nargotra.

Meanwhile, in Hockey League, Rising Star Hockey Club got better of Udhampur Green by 2-0 goals, whereas Khalsa Hockey Club defeated Udhampur Red by 1-0 goal, Rising Star Hockey Club trounced Udhampur Red by 2-1 goals, Khalsa Hockey Club beat Udhampur Green by 1-0 goal, Udhampur Green defeated Udhampur Red by 1-0 goal and match between Rising Star Hockey Club and Khalsa Hockey Club resulted in draw with 1-1 goals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rising Star Hockey Club has qualified for the 2nd phase tournament, which is scheduled to be played at Jammu.

The matches were officiated by the technical panel of Hockey officials including Dalveer Mehta (coach) and Dalvir Singh (coach)

Roshan Gupta, executive member Volleyball Association of J&K, Advocate Sanjeet Bhaworia president Jan Sangharsh (NGO), Tariq Shah, president Jiyo aur Jeene Do (NGO), Yuvraj Singh Katoch, social activist, Shashi Kumar Sharma Physical Director Govt Degree College Boys Udhampur, Ravi Singh vice president J&K Handball Association, Kuldeeep Kumar, Rishi Sharma and Vipin Photra were also present during the event.

The tournament was organized under the overall supervision of Shaktish Chopra Manager, Subash Stadium Udhampur.