Volkswagen plans to cut another 12,000 jobs in Germany by 2030

BERLIN, Oct 25: German automaker Volkswagen intends to cut an additional 12,000 jobs by 2030 as part of an intensified cost-cutting programme, the Bild newspaper reported.

According to the publication, these cuts will be in addition to a previously approved workforce optimisation programme, which already includes plans to eliminate more than 35,000 positions.

Management intends to carry out the layoffs in a "socially responsible" manner by offering employees the option to transition to state-supported retraining programmes.

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Nevertheless, the trade union IG Metall has threatened to launch strikes at the automaker starting in 2027. Formal collective bargaining negotiations are scheduled for November 24, while the current "peace obligation" period, during which industrial action is prohibited, expires on December 31.

(UNI)