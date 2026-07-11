Volkswagen celebrates 4-yrs of Virtus, announces special benefits

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, July 10: Volkswagen India today celebrated the 4th anniversary of the Virtus with festivities across its network, announcing special benefits and exclusive deals for customers.

Since its launch in 2022, the Virtus has become one of Volkswagen India's most popular products and continues to consistently lead the premium sedan segment for over 2 years.

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As part of the celebrations, Volkswagen India has introduced special anniversary benefits across the Virtus variant range, including, buy now & pay later scheme, loyalty benefits, special anniversary celebration benefits and exclusive offers for Doctors and Chartered Accountants.

The Virtus continuing to drive sales volumes. Customer preference continues to be led by the GT variants and automatic powertrains, highlighting the strong appeal of Virtus among buyers who value premium experiences, performance and driving dynamics.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India said, "Celebrating 4 years of the Virtus is a proud milestone for Volkswagen India. It reflects the trust our customers have placed in the brand and the enduring appeal of the Virtus. We are grateful to every customer who has been part of this journey. As we celebrate this milestone, these special anniversary benefits, including exclusive offers for Doctors and Chartered Accountants, are our way of thanking our customers and welcoming more enthusiasts to the Volkswagen family."

The Virtus continues to stand out with its bold design, spacious cabin, responsive TSI engines and confident road presence. It remains a strong choice for customers seeking a premium sedan backed by Volkswagen's engineering, safety and build quality.

For more information about Volkswagen products and services, customers can visit their nearest Volkswagen showroom or www.volkswagen.co.in.