Volkswagen after-sales service under scrutiny in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 14: Volkswagen's after-sales service in Jammu and Kashmir has come under scrutiny following allegations of prolonged repair delays and inadequate customer response at its authorized dealership, Abrol Garages, with several vehicle owners sharing similar experiences on social media.

The issue came to light after Dr Mir Javaid, renowned television host and senior bank officer, raised a grievance over the alleged delay in repairing his Volkswagen Taigun TS1 MT, which met with an accident on September 24, 2026.

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Dr Javaid alleged that despite repeated follow-ups over several weeks, the repair work remained unresolved and neither a satisfactory response nor a definite timeline had been communicated to him. He questioned why customers purchasing vehicles from reputed automobile brands should have to repeatedly approach dealerships for repairs and updates.

Maintaining that his grievance was not about seeking preferential treatment, Dr Javaid stressed the need for accountability, transparency and responsible after-sales service.

His complaint triggered responses from other Volkswagen customers, with several social media users expressing solidarity and questioning the efficiency of the company's service network in J&K.

Senior medico Dr Tariq Ahmad Tramboo also shared his experience, claiming that a minor electrical glitch in his vehicle took nearly a month to resolve, including 15 days in Srinagar and the remaining period in Jammu.

Another respondent, Inayat Habib, observed that automobile companies appeared increasingly focused on achieving sales targets rather than ensuring satisfactory customer service after the sale.

The complaints have brought renewed attention to the challenges faced by vehicle owners in Kashmir, particularly when accident-related repairs require specialized technical attention.

They have also raised questions about the responsiveness of authorized service centres and the accountability of automobile manufacturers towards customers.