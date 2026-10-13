Vocational trainers continue protest over pending grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Vocational trainers from across J&K continued their protest at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here for the 19th consecutive day today, alleging that meetings with Government representatives had failed to yield concrete assurances or resolve their long-pending grievances.

The protesting trainers said they had received no satisfactory response from the authorities and accused the Government of failing to engage with them effectively.

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"It is a matter of concern that those in power have not given us any assurances. They have not come to meet us. We have been here for the last 19 days," said a protesting trainer, Ambreen.

She said the trainers were highly qualified and had joined their positions through proper channels, adding that leaving schools to participate in the agitation had not been an easy decision. Click here to watch video

"Despite being the cream of society, all of us are highly qualified - PhDs, MCAs, MBAs and MTechs. The Government does not seem to understand our suffering," she said.

The trainers said their key demands included resolution of issues related to salaries and increments, a clear transfer policy and job security.

They alleged that although some delegations had been called for meetings with Government representatives, the discussions had failed to produce tangible results.

"There is no clarity and no job security. We do not understand why the Government is not listening to us," another protester said.

Another protester said the agitation was continuing with the same intensity as on the first day, claiming that the number of participants was increasing.