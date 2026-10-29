Vivek Agarwal Given Additional Charge Of CEO, Mission Youth J&K

JAMMU, Oct 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mission Youth, to Vivek Agarwal, IAS (AGMUT:2021), who is currently serving as Director Employment, Jammu and Kashmir, and holding the additional charge of CEO, Mission YUVA.

According to Government Order No. 1697-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on October 29, 2026, Mr. Agarwal shall also hold the charge of the post of CEO, Mission Youth, in addition to his existing duties, until further orders.

The order has been issued in the interest of administration by the General Administration Department’s All India Services Section, Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Kashmir.

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The government order was issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor and bears the signature of M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government.