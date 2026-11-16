Vital Clues Obtained, Operations Underway To Track Terrorists Behind Kulgam Attack: CRPF JK ADG

Srinagar, Nov 16: Security forces have gathered vital clues about the identities of the terrorists behind last week's attack on a CRPF post in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, and efforts are underway to track them down, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said here on Monday.

"Our operations are ongoing. For obvious reasons, I cannot discuss operational details," Additional Director General (ADG), J&K Zone, CRPF, Sandeep Khirwar, told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Two heavily armed terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post near Mir Bazar in Kulgam on November 11, injuring three jawans, one of them critically. The terrorists later disappeared into the forested area.

Khirwar said, "A challenge arose; an attempt was made to attack our personnel, though thank God they did not suffer much harm. However, we have increased our alertness and at the same time, we are taking action against whoever was behind this attack, and we will bring them to justice."

Responding to a question about whether any of the attackers has been identified, the ADG said, "We have some clues and we have quite good clues."

Multiple operations "are underway as we speak" in south Kashmir to track the terrorists, he added.

Asked about the injured jawans, Khirwar said they are in "good condition".

"By the grace of God, and with the help of all the excellent doctors at 92 Base Hospital... (who) took very good care of the jawans, two of the jawans were able to go to Delhi and they are also in perfectly good condition," he said.

"We will ensure that our alert remains high and we are able to handle every situation effectively," he said.

On the challenges for the security forces ahead of snowfall, the ADG said the forces have learnt from previous years.

"We understand that weather change is an annual affair. We work in tandem with all our agencies, all the security forces, the administration, the government, and the people of J&K. We do anticipate things, we do respond to those expected changes, and we are sure (that) we will be able to handle all the challenges that come before us," he said.

Khirwar said if there is peace and tranquillity, then the people of J&K and the country can prosper.

"And that is where we need to go. So I would like to congratulate all the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have brought it to this stage that we are almost near normalcy. Yes, we have some challenges. We have largely overcome most of the challenges, but to say that all challenges are over would not be appropriate.

"We are working with all security forces, the administration, the government and the people of J&K, and we are more than certain that we will be able to quell this challenge, whatever is remaining of it," he asserted.

Asked about the row over transportation of the mortal remains of the slain SPOs in Kishtwar, the CRPF officer said, "We owe our utmost respect to the fallen soldiers."

"All I can say is that... (the) loss of life of any jawan, (or) any member of the security forces is a huge loss to all of us. We owe our utmost respect to all the fallen. We stand with their families and we will make sure that they get justice and that the families get justice," he said.

Special Police Officers (SPOs) Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), both residents of Kishtwar district in Jammu division, were found dead in the Dachhan forest area on November 12, a day after they went missing while on their way to a security post at Basnand in the adjoining Marwah tehsil.

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar on Sunday alleged that the bodies of the slain SPOs were disrespected and transported in dumpers.

Earlier on Monday, Khirwar inaugurated the 4th Edition of the CRPF Cup 2026-Srinagar Sector T20 Challenge at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

The tournament, featuring 16 teams from Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, will be played at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Kashmir University and SP College Cricket Grounds from Monday to Saturday. A total of 31 matches will be played in a league format, with the teams divided into four pools.

Khirwar said the participation of a large number of youth in the sporting event demonstrates that Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards peace.

"If all our sportspersons and youngsters focus their attention on sports, it will be very good for the country and for the region," he said. (Agencies)