Vistadome Special Train Operations In J&K Temporarily Curtailed Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, Jun 30: The Northern Railway's Jammu division has temporarily curtailed the operation of the Vistadome Special train ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, with the service set to run only between Banihal and Budgam from July 1 to August 31, officials said.

The services of the special train with a Vistadome coach were extended to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station in February this year, marking a significant step towards enhancing passenger experience and connectivity.

Launched in October 2023, the Vistadome train service in Kashmir features specialised coaches with 360-degree rotating seats, large glass windows and glass roofs for a panoramic view of the valley.

"For the information of the passengers, it is informed that Train No. 04688/ 04687 Vistadome Special will run up to Banihal instead of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from July 1 to August 31 or until further orders," a spokesperson of the Jammu railway division said without assigning a reason for the decision.

However, officials said the temporary curtailment follows a recommendation from the security agencies as part of the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. (AGENCIES)