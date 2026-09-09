Visitor Footfall In Ladakh Surges 50% In 8 Months

Leh, Sep 9: The Union Territory of Ladakh is witnessing an unprecedented tourism boom, with visitor arrivals during the first eight months of 2026 already surpassing the total tourist footfall recorded throughout 2025.

According to the latest tourism figures, Ladakh received 2.69 lakh tourists between January and August 2025, which rose to 4.05 lakh during January to August 2026, an increase of 50.37 per cent.

In just eight months of 2026, tourist arrivals in Ladakh surpassed the entire 2025 footfall of 3.35 lakh by 20.61 per cent, revealed the figures shared by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on his official X handle.

Advertisement

The tourist arrivals witnessed a substantial increase in August. The total footfall rose from 45,201 in August 2025 to 74,753 in August 2026, marking a significant 65.38 per cent jump.

The surge in tourism has also been strongly reflected in the growing number of international visitors to the Union Territory. Ladakh welcomed 25,082 foreign tourists between January and August 2025, while the figure increased to 33,346 during the corresponding period in 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 32.95 per cent.

"This year-on-year tourism growth is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for promoting domestic tourism and the Centre's sustained push for infrastructure development, along with the tourism-friendly policy framework in Ladakh," the LG said.

Saxena reaffirmed the administration's commitment to developing a sustainable, responsible and year-round tourism economy in the Union Territory.

"By promoting off-season festivals and events, we are creating sustained livelihood opportunities for our local youth, artisans, and homestays, while offering visitors a peaceful, less crowded, and affordable experience," the LG said, appealing to all travellers to come and explore the unmatched beauty and culture of Ladakh.