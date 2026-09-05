SILIGURI, Sep 4 : International visitors and pilgrims planning to visit Bhutan's iconic Buddha Dordenma Statue in Thimphu have been advised to take note of temporary access restrictions for a month as the Royal Government of Bhutan begins an extensive re-gilding and surface restoration project at the monument.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday, access to the main temple and its immediate surrounding grounds will remain restricted until October 31, 2026, to ensure visitors' safety during the intricate restoration work. Authorities have expressed appreciation to residents, pilgrims and international tourists for their patience and understanding during the period.

The restoration of the Buddha Dordenma, consecrated in 2015, is being undertaken as a sacred offering to mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck. The work includes surface preparation, protective gold-toned coating, and the delicate application of genuine gold leaf to sacred features, including the Buddha's face and ushnisha.

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The government has also invited individuals, organisations, institutions and well-wishers from Bhutan and abroad to contribute gold or financial offerings towards the project. Contributions will be accepted from September 5 to October 31, 2026.

Monetary offerings may be made through the designated bank account, while gold and cash contributions can be made in person at the GPPF Ground, Changlimithang, Thimphu, where official acknowledgement receipts will be issued.

The authorities have described the initiative as an effort to preserve the monument as a sacred beacon of peace, worship and pilgrimage for future generations.

(UNI)05