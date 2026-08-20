Visionary Leader Who Helped Prepare India For Promise Of 21st Century: Cong

New Delhi, Aug 20: The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying his legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India's youth, technological progress and the power of new ideas.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the resolve to build the India of his father Rajiv Gandhi's dreams will always continue to guide him.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi here.

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In a post on X, Kharge said, "Today, on Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader who awakened hope in millions and helped prepare India for the promise of the 21st century."

Rajiv Gandhi's legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India's youth, technological progress and the power of new ideas, Kharge said.

"Perhaps the most meaningful tribute to Rajiv Ji would be to strengthen India's timeless spirit of empathy, harmony and reconciliation, while nurturing intellectual freedom, innovation and the aspirations of our young people," the Congress chief said.

"We pay our deepest respects on his birth anniversary and remember his tremendous contribution to the nation," Kharge said.

In another post, the Congress chief shared a quote of Rajiv Gandhi and said, "Rajiv Gandhi ji did not see only the future in India's youth, but the power to shape the future."

"On Sadbhavana Diwas, salutations to that youthful vision, that foresight, and that dream of India, which even today inspires every new generation to move forward, think anew, and dream big," Kharge said.

In a post in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen - Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage."

"The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that given the youth ferment across the country, it is important to recall that it was Rajiv Gandhi who, as the prime minister, gave the 18-year-olds the right to vote by reducing the minimum voting age and led India decisively into the IT era.

Ramesh also recalled that Gandhi declared January 12 as the National Youth Day, produced the New Education Policy of 1988 and set up the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan covering all districts.

"Today as we celebrate his 82nd birth anniversary and given the youth ferment across the country it is important to recall that it was Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who gave 18 year olds the right to vote by reducing the minimum voting age from 21 years by amending the Constitution," Ramesh said.

He said Gandhi declared January 12, which is Swami Vivekananda's birthday, as the National Youth Day.

Gandhi, as the prime minister, produced the New Education Policy of 1988 that, among many other innovations, established the nation-wide network of Navodaya Vidyalayas, Ramesh recalled.

Gandhi set up the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan covering all districts, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

He also led India decisively into the IT era, creating millions of new employment opportunities, Ramesh added.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "Remembering with deep fondness and reverence Bharat Ratna Late Sh. Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary. A visionary and dynamic leader who inspired millions and transformed our country to prepare it for the 21st Century."

Today, lakhs of Congress workers and leaders walk in his footsteps, with the aim of fulfilling his vision for our country and shaping our party with the energy and enthusiasm that he brought, he said.

"His journey was cut short too soon, and his ultimate sacrifice for the sake of India's unity must never be forgotten. We miss you Rajiv ji! Offered tributes to Rajiv Gandhi ji at Vir Bhumi on this occasion," Venugopal said.

India's youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi held office from 1984 to 1989.

He was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the LTTE in 1991. (Agencies)