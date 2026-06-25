Vishwangalya Sabha organizes ‘Maatr Sanskar Samagam’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: In a significant initiative to strengthen family values and cultural foundations, Vishwangalya Sabha organized a 'Maatr Sanskar Samagam' in Jammu, here today.

The programme focused on the vital role of mothers in shaping the character, values and cultural upbringing of children in today's rapidly changing society.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women representing five districts of the Jammu division, reflecting a growing awareness about the importance of value-based parenting.

Manju Singh, wife of Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Manju Singh highlighted that such a programme was being organized for the first time in Jammu by Vishwangalya Sabha.

She emphasized that in the modern era, where external influences are rapidly evolving, instilling cultural and moral values in children has become more crucial than ever.

Manju Singh further stated that mothers play a central role in nurturing responsible and culturally aware citizens.

The primary aim of the programme, she noted, was to empower, educate and raise awareness among women in the Jammu region so they can effectively guide the younger generation towards a value-driven life.