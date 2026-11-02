Vishwakarma Shobha Yatra taken out in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Pradesh Vishwakarma Sabha J&K today organized a grand 'Shobha Yatra' which was flagged-off by Brig (Dr) Vijay Sagar Dheman (retired), in the presence of Ratan Lal Chargotra, Sabha chairman and others including Rashpal Verma and Kuldeep Verma, former vice chairmen of OBC Board, D.R Dalmotra, Labha Ram Gandhi and Rakesh Chalotra.

During Shobha Yatra, six tableaus moved through Shakti Nagar Bazar, Canal Road, Jewal Chowk, Gumat Chowk, Indira Chowk, KC Chowk and culminated back at Vishwakarma Temple in Gurha Bakshi Nagar where community Langer was served among the devotees.

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The Yatra was welcomed at various places by groups like Zorawar Singh's Team Jammu at Shakti Nagar, Radhey Krishna Goushalla at Bakshi Nagar, Baldev Malpotra Prop Nek Hotel at Gummat, Jagdish Kumar at Gummat, Ravi Dass Sabha at Krishna Nagar, OBC Mahasabha, All India OBC Federation, Sain Samaj Sabha, Sant Ram BA Welfare Society at Jewal Chowk and district BSP president Jammu, Tarsem Lal and others.

Raj Kumar Chalotra, president and Joginder Pal Barna, general secretary of the Sabha also walked in the Yatra. Raj Chalotra said that Vishwakarma Day will be celebrated on November 9, 2026 at all the units of the Sabha.

He demanded 'Gazetted Holiday' on Vishwakarma Day.

Balwant Kataria, Sabha spokesman, also spoke on the occasion.

Prominent among those who graced the occasion were Vijay Kumar, senior vice president, Shashi Verma and Sham Chargotra, vice chairmen, BSP J&K president, Darshan Rana along with vice president, Charnjit Chargotra, state general secretary, Raja Singh, state secretary, Tilak Raj Bhagat, District president Jammu, Tarsem Lal, Advocates Ashwani Angotra and Amarjeet Chargotra, Subhash Chander Verma, Vaid Nath and party from Bihar Yuva Vishwakarma Sabha Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Reeta Verma and many more.