Vishwakarma Day celebrated with religious fervour, devotion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: With traditional fervour and devotion, Vishwakarma Day was celebrated here today along with other parts of the country.

On the occasion, skilled workers and technicians offered special prayers amidst performing puja of their mechanical tools and machines. In industrial sector, workers and those perform technical jobs, did not performed routine work, but performed pooja rituals before machines and mechanical tools.

Advertisement

At Vishwakarma Sabha, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, the day-long celebrations witnessed the participation of a large number of members of the Vishwakarma community as well as people from different sections of society, who gathered to seek the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.

The religious proceedings commenced with a Hawan at the temple complex of Vishwakarma Sabha, Vishwakarma Chowk, Bakshi Nagar, followed by prayers and religious rituals. Devotees paid obeisance to Lord Vishwakarma, regarded as the divine architect and creator of the universe.

Sat Sharma, Member of Parliament and J&K BJP President, was the chief guest on the occasion. Other prominent guests included Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Arvind Gupta, MLA Jammu West; Gourav Chopra, former Corporator Ward No. 28; Surinder Singh Choudhary, former Corporator Ward No. 29; Th Manmohan Singh, former Corporator Ward No. 29; Raj Kumar Chalotra, President, Pradesh Vishwakarma Sabha; and Jorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman, Team Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, the distinguished guests highlighted the life, teachings and significance of Lord Vishwakarma, describing him as the symbol of creativity, craftsmanship, dedication and engineering excellence.

Rakesh Chalotra, President of Vishwakarma Sabha, and Jagdish Kargotra, General Secretary, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of Lord Vishwakarma in Indian culture and traditions.

Prominent among those present were Kuljeet Rai, Chairman of the Sabha; Vijay Kumar, Vice Chairman; Rattan Lal Changotra, Ashok Kumar, Om Parkash, Sanjay Kumar, Ajay Chalotra, Romesh Lal, Pawan Salgotra, Vinod Jaral, Naresh Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Neelam Mahotra, Sanjay Sagar and Tarsem Lal, among others.

An impressive programme was organised in the Vishwakarma Temple, Akhnoor Road, Mishriwala Jammu, under the supervision of Rashpal Singh Verma (President) and Mangal Dass Verma (Chairman). A large number of people from adjoining villages like Marh, Batera, Barnai, Kahna Chak, Bhalwal, Tersha Talab and Purkhoo gathered to have blessings of Lord Vishwakarma. MLA Jammu North and former Minister Sham Lal Sharma was chief guest on the occasion.

Hawan and Satsang were held in the morning followed by cultural show and speeches. Children sang Vishwakarma Bhajans. Note books and calendars of Lord Vishwakarma were distributed by Shree Vishwakarma Library, New Plot Jammu to the participating children. Fambo Ram Bhagat from Akhnoor (a renowned Tumbi artist) sang Punjabi Bhajans and songs.

Mangal Dass Verma (Chairman and founder member of the Temple), informed that a Library Hall has been constructed and the Vishwakarma Library is almost ready to work for poor students. Gopal Verma and Vishal Verma provided catering and tenting arrangement. Balwant Kataria, conducted the proceedings of the function.

Raj Kumar Chalotra reiterated the demand of a “Gazetted Holiday” on Vishwakarma Day.

In the Vishwakarma Temple, New Plot, Jammu, Vishwakarma Day was celebrated with Hawan and Bhajan Kirtan under the supervision of Mohinder Lal (President of the Temple Committee). A large number of local people from all sections of society including women and children turned up to have blessings of Lord Vishwakarma. Calendars of Bhagwan Vishwakarma were distributed to the devotees.

A Langar was also arranged for the devotees on this occasion. Organising team included , Rattan Lal, Joginder Angotra, Pappu Virdhi, Vishal Angotra, Kunal Angotra, Jitender Jajua.