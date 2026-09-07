Vishal Abrol elected Chairperson of IIA J&K Chapter

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Jammu and Kashmir Chapter has elected its new 14-member Governing Body for the 2026-28 term.

The elections were held from September 1 to 3, with architects from across Jammu and Kashmir participating in the process.

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A statement said Vishal Abrol was elected as Chairperson of the J&K chapter, Habinder Pal Singh as Vice Chairperson, while Sandeepu Dhar and Sunil Nagari were elected Joint Honorary Secretaries. Manu Rajput was elected as Honorary Treasurer.

The Executive Committee comprised Maninder Singh, Randhir Chand, Vivek Sagar Sharma, Kulbir Thakur, Anav Sharma, Archana Razdan, Arshia Khajooria, Anoop Sharma and Kushagra Anand.

The new Governing Body includes four women architects, highlighting the increasing participation of women in the profession and their growing role in the leadership of the architectural fraternity in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the election results were announced, Vishal Abrol thanked members of the chapter for reposing faith in the new team.

He said the Governing Body would work towards strengthening unity among architects, creating more professional opportunities and promoting knowledge-sharing and professional development.

He said the chapter would also engage with Government departments, civic bodies, educational institutions and other stakeholders to address issues concerning architects and promote better architectural practices.

The new team also plans to focus on continuing education, research, collaboration and knowledge-sharing, besides encouraging young architects and students of architecture and strengthening interaction between professionals and academic institutions.