Virat Kohli meets Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde in London; discusses sports, other issues

THANE, Sep 11: Former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in London, during the latter's UK capital.

They held detailed discussions on sports infrastructure, athlete development, and state progress, a statement issued by Shinde's office said.

During the meeting, Shinde welcomed Kohli with a traditional shawl and bouquet, while Kohli congratulated Shinde on receiving three prestigious awards during his visit to the UK, it said.

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The dialogue focused on necessary policy improvements to expand sports facilities in Maharashtra and nurture talent capable of achieving national and international acclaim.

Shinde highlighted major infrastructure projects driving the state's growth, including the Samruddhi Expressway, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Vadhavan Port, and talked about plans for an upcoming Sports City near Navi Mumbai that will feature modern facilities for multiple sports, the statement said.

Kohli expressed strong interest in empowering such initiatives to provide youth with high-quality education alongside top-tier athletic training. Shinde also noted how national initiatives like 'Khelo India', led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are inspiring millions of youth to pursue sports careers.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Kohli shared that cricket remains his absolute passion and expressed his desire to contribute meaningfully to the sport even after his eventual retirement, emphasising his commitment to guiding young athletes on the vital role of fitness, nutrition, and proper diet, it said.

The interaction concluded in the presence of Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahul Kanal and senior associates of the deputy CM.

Shinde began his London visit on September 9. (PTI)