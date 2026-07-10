VIP darshan pass IDs of Champat Rai, Anil, Gopal blocked amid probe

AYODHYA, Jul 9 : The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has deactivated the digital IDs of former general secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra and special invitee Gopal Rao that were used to issue VIP darshan passes, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources associated with the temple administration, the decision was taken by the new temple administration headed by acting general secretary Krishna Mohan as part of measures to curb alleged irregularities in the issuance of preferential entry passes.

With the IDs deactivated, no 'Sugam' or 'Vishisht Darshan' passes can now be generated through their digital credentials or recommendations.

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The move comes amid an ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged financial irregularities at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to sources, the SIT has found that the digital IDs of trustees and senior office-bearers, which were meant to facilitate VIP darshan for devotees recommended by them, were allegedly misused to generate passes indiscriminately.

The investigation has allegedly revealed that one of the arrested accused, Tinnu Yadav, exploited this loophole to generate hundreds of unauthorised VIP darshan passes, the sources said.

They further alleged that some close associates of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra are also under the scanner for allegedly running a racket in the name of issuing VIP passes and earning lakhs of rupees illegally.

A controversy erupted in the first week of June after alleged irregularities were detected in the counting of donations at the Ram temple.

Following a recommendation by the trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT to investigate the matter. The SIT subsequently found prima facie evidence of embezzlement, following which an FIR was registered and eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process were arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Champat Rai resigned as the trust's general secretary, and his resignation was accepted on July 6. He was replaced by former Indian Forest Service officer Krishna Mohan, who had also lodged the FIR in the case.

Trustee Anil Mishra also resigned, while Gopal Rao, a special invitee to the trust, was relieved of his responsibilities.

None of the three has been named as an accused in the FIR. However, some opposition parties and sections of society have sought accountability from them in view of their roles as senior office-bearers associated with the temple's administration. (PTI)