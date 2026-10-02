Violence-linked deaths in Pakistan surge  83 per cent between July and September: Report

PESHAWAR, Oct 2: Violence-linked deaths in Pakistan surged 83 per cent between July and September, with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerging as the country's worst-hit provinces, according to a report.

The Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report released on Thursday indicated that fatalities in Balochistan more than tripled and the restive province accounted for neaÂ­Â­rly 88 per cent of the national increase.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) remained the epicentres of violence, jointly accounting for 98 per cent of all fatalities during the period, the report said.Â

Balochistan recorded 829 deaths, nearly 59 per cent of the national total, while KPK reported 556 fatalities, accounting for more than 39 per cent.

The report recorded 1,415 deaths and 558 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws in 385 incidents involving terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations during July-September.Â

The sharp increase reversed the declining trend recorded during the first two quarters of the year and marked the highest quarter-on-quarter escalation in violence since 2021.

Balochistan also recorded the highest number of violent incidents, with 186 cases, or more than 48 per cent of the national total, followed by KPK with 173 incidents, nearly 45 per cent.Â KPK, however, recorded the highest number of injuries at 376, compared with 163 in Balochistan.

According to the CRSS, fatalities in Balochistan jumped 213 per cent from 265 in the second quarter to 829 in the third quarter, accounting for nearly 88 per cent of the overall national increase.Â

In KPK, deaths rose by more than 17 per cent, from 475 to 556.

Outlaws accounted for the largest share of fatalities, with 921 deaths, or more than 65 per cent of the total, following nearly 154 security operations.Â

Civilian deaths rose nearly 36 per cent, from 187 to 254, while fatalities among security personnel increased by more than 79 per cent, from 134 to 240.Â

Among groups claiming responsibility for attacks during the quarter, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 117 people killed and 65 injured in 13 claimed attacks.

The Baloch Liberation Army claimed five attacks that killed 34 people and injured 42, while Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group claimed three attacks resulting in 27 deaths and 129 injuries. (PTI)