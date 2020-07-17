Violation of quarantine rules by labourers to be dealt with strictly: DM

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, July 17: District Magistrate Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya stated that leniency in following quarantine rule by labourers have the potential for the spike in COVID cases in the district.

Taking strong note of the situation, DM Sachin during a press conference stressed on the hoteliers/contractors and employers to provide transportation for their labourers from the airport to their accommodated, area and to keep them strictly under seven days of quarantine before utilizing their service on the site.

The landlords and owners of the rented accommodation for labourers and vendors, who are coming on their own, are requested to keep a vigil on their strict observance of seven days home quarantine from the day of their arrival. They should also follow the wearing of a face mask, DM added.

Coming hard on violators and keeping the well-being of the people of the land at the forefront, DM stated that any violator, starting tomorrow, will have to face strict action under law. ‘Action would be initiated against the hotelier, contractor and employer along with the labourer/s that would be found violating the home quarantine and other rules’, asserted DM.

He further appealed to the general public for cooperation for strict follow-up of the guidelines laid by the Health Department of seven days home quarantine, wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing.

For proper follow up of the guidelines, an intensive checking was also carried out in and around Leh and fine was levied for not wearing face-mask from shopkeepers as well as commuters.

In another move, under the directions of DM Leh, the Surveillance Team comprising ADC Leh, Tehsildar and Police conducted an intensive checking of the Skampari, Housing Colony, and Skalzangling areas and found the labourers violating the home quarantine rule. Even young kids were found playing without wearing a mask in the market areas.

The parents and family members were specially requested to keep their kids and senior citizens from wandering in the market areas for the safety of all. The Surveillance Team is given the directions to take strict action against the violators from tomorrow.