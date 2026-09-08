Vinai Kumar Saxena To Hold Additional Charge Of J&K Lieutenant Governor During Manoj Sinha’s Leave

New Delhi, Sept 8: The President of India has appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to his existing duties.

The arrangement will remain in effect during the absence on leave of Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the order, Saxena will assume the additional responsibility of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s office for the duration of Sinha’s leave.

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Saxena will continue to discharge his existing responsibilities as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh alongside the additional charge of Jammu and Kashmir.