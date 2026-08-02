Vin Diesel says 'Fast  Forever' has the best script

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2: Actor Vin Diesel praised the script of "Fast Forever" and said it is the best script he has read in decades.

Diesel shared a trailer of "The Fast and the Furious" on his Instagram handle on Saturday as he spoke of the next installment in the franchise. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier and will have the actor reprise the role of Dominic Toretto.

It is set to release on March 17, 2028 and is the final installment in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise. Besides Diesel, the film also features Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz and Tyrese Gibson as Roman, among others.

"You have no ideaâ€¦ When March 17th 2028 comesâ€¦ you will be thankful to see the First one in the theaters this summer," Diesel wrote in the post.

"I just read the 'Fast Forever' script by Mike Leslie. It is the best script I have read in decades. I am still crying," he added.

The franchise started with "The Fast and the Furious", which released in 2001 and was followed by 2 "Fast 2 Furious" in 2003, "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" in 2006, "Fast and Furious" in 2009, "Fast Five" in 2011, "Fast and Furious 6" in 2013, "Furious 7" in 2015, "The Fate of the Furious" in 2017, "Hobbs and Shaw" in 2019, "F9" in 2021 and "Fast X" in 2023.

Besides "Fast and the Furious" film, the actor will feature in "xXx 4" and "Riddick: Furya", among others. (PTI)