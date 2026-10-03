Villagers demand repair of Behrote–Khablan road

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 2: The severely deteriorated condition of the road stretch between Behrote and Khablan has become a matter of serious concern for residents, commuters and visitors, with travelling on several portions of the road becoming extremely difficult and hazardous.

The road is presently dotted with deep potholes, damaged patches and water-filled craters, posing a significant risk to motorists, pedestrians and particularly two-wheeler riders. The deteriorating condition of the road has also caused considerable inconvenience to the villagers and is affecting smooth vehicular movement in the area.

Advertisement

The Behrote–Khablan road is an important connectivity route, used extensively by local residents as well as tourists and pilgrims travelling towards the revered Shahdara Sharief Shrine and further towards DKG and the historic Mughal Road. The poor condition of the road not only causes hardship to commuters but also leaves an adverse impression on visitors travelling to the region for tourism and religious purposes.

The District Administration Rajouri was urged to take immediate and necessary measures for filling the potholes and undertaking essential repairs on the affected stretches without further delay.