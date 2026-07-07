Villagers demand immediate repair of Bali Road

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 6: Residents of several villages in the Bali area of Udhampur have urged the district administration and the PMGSY Department to immediately repair the badly damaged PMGSY road, saying that its poor condition has become a major cause of inconvenience posing a serious threat to public safety.

The road, which serves as an important link for the local population, has deteriorated significantly over time. Large potholes, uneven patches, and muddy stretches have made it difficult for vehicles to pass safely, particularly during the ongoing rainy season. Locals said that vehicles frequently skid on the slippery surface and often get stuck in the mud, causing delays and hardships for commuters.

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“Every day we face problems while travelling on this road. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers often lose control due to the slippery condition, while several vehicles remain stranded in the mud for hours,” said a local resident.

The villagers alleged that despite repeated representations and complaints to the concerned authorities, no effective measures have been taken to restore the road.

“It is unfortunate that neither the PMGSY Department nor the administration has paid attention to our genuine concerns. If the road is not repaired immediately, a major accident may occur at any time,” another resident said.

The locals have appealed to the district administration and the PMGSY Department to take urgent action and undertake immediate repair and maintenance work on the road. They said timely restoration would not only ensure safe and smooth movement of vehicles but also provide much-needed relief to thousands of residents who depend on the road for their daily commute.

The residents expressed hope that the authorities would respond promptly to their demand and prevent further inconvenience and potential mishaps.