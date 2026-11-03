Villagers block road after death of local in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 2: The people held strong protest today at Karua village and blocked Katra-Reasi road after a local villager died in a tragic road accident.

However, the protest came to an end after Mata Vaishno Devi constituency MLA, Baldev Raj Sharma, intervened and assured the aggrieved local residents of swift and fair action following the death of Yashpal Sharma in a road accident last evening.

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Earlier during the day, tension escalated in the area as angry villagers staged a demonstration by placing the deceased's dead body on the main road. The roadblock led to traffic disruption, with family members and locals demanding immediate action surrounding the death and the financial assistance to the family. Police officials and other administrative officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the situation.

Upon receiving news of the demonstration, MLA Baldev Raj Sharma arrived at the scene and sit on dharna along with family. He also listened to their grievances, assured them of an administrative inquiry into the matter after taking up the matter with the officials, and promised prompt support for the family.

Following his intervention and assurances of appropriate official action, the protesters agreed to call off their demonstration and cleared the road. The body was subsequently taken by the family for the final rites, restoring normalcy and vehicular movement in the area.