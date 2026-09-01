Villagers block NH, protest against crop damage, assault

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 31: Agitated residents of the Kishanpur Kandi Panchayat staged a protest on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway (NH) on Monday, disrupting vehicular traffic over persistent crop damage and alleged incidents of physical assault by land grabbers.

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The protesting farmers raised slogans demanding immediate intervention from the district administration and the police. According to the villagers, a family residing in the area routinely lets their cattle loose during the night. The straying livestock enter agricultural fields, causing extensive damage to standing crops and resulting in financial losses estimated in the lakhs of rupees.

Villagers further alleged that whenever they attempted to confront the family regarding the issue, they were met with hostility and physical assault. Despite multiple prior complaints lodged with the local Police Station, the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and district administration officials, no concrete action had been taken, the protestors said.

Frustrated by the administrative inaction, the local community took to the Highway on Monday, bringing traffic to a partial standstill.

Upon receiving information about the blockade, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajbagh, Sushil Sharma, rushed to the spot along with a police contingent. The official engaged with the agitating villagers, listened to their grievances, and assured them that prompt and appropriate legal action would be initiated against the culprits. Following the assurance, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

The protestors also demanded immediate removal of encroachments from the State land.