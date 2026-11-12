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Home / Latest News / Village Defence Guard Dies After Falling From Hillock In J&K's Ramban

Village Defence Guard Dies After Falling From Hillock In J&K's Ramban

BANIHAL/JAMMU, Nov 12: A village defence guard died on Thursday after falling from a hillock at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said. Sukh Dev Singh (57), a resident of Dugga Dhandrath village, died on the...

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Daily Excelsior
07:53 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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BANIHAL/JAMMU, Nov 12: A village defence guard died on Thursday after falling from a hillock at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

Sukh Dev Singh (57), a resident of Dugga Dhandrath village, died on the spot after reportedly slipping and falling from the hillock in the Lag-gali area, they said.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem, the officials said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

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