BANIHAL/JAMMU, Nov 12: A village defence guard died on Thursday after falling from a hillock at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

Sukh Dev Singh (57), a resident of Dugga Dhandrath village, died on the spot after reportedly slipping and falling from the hillock in the Lag-gali area, they said.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem, the officials said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.