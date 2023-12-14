‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’ Reflects Democratisation Of Public Services Delivery: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 : “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” reflects democratization of public services delivery under PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last over nine years, has launched several path-breaking schemes for the welfare of the people, especially targeting those deprived sections which were overlooked by previous governments all through, he said.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said this while participating in a National “Manch” TV Conclave here.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the government reaches out to the last man in the queue.

“The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, now on, is perhaps the first time ever a government has undertaken such a massive exercise to ensure nobody is left out of the benefits of Central Government welfare schemes,” he said.

The Union Minister said, PM Modi has been rolling out public welfare schemes right from the beginning.

“Normally a common man had to keep visiting government offices to avail a facility or service. He will go one day, twice, and so on, then he gives up. But today the government has arrived at their doorstep. Government today is visiting them and inquiring whether they have a house of their own constructed under PM Awaas Yojana, if not, then furnish documents and avail loan right now. Same is the case with Ayushman Bharat, it’s the only health insurance scheme in the world with insurance cover for pre-existing diseases,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, PM Modi has eliminated the middleman and provided a corruption free administration.

“Take for example, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, – nobody ever gave a thought that there is this section of traditional artisans engaged in handicrafts, whether they are from Moradabad or Kashmir, so this scheme was brought in with so much foresight and planning. Then there is the PM SVANidhi scheme, it has granted recognition and esteem to the street hawkers, so the scheme helps preserve our traditional arts & crafts and gives artisans avenues of income,” he said.

Commenting on abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, Dr Jitendra Singh, said PM Modi has paved the way for the mainstreaming of Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of India.

“Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in J&K today boasts of being among the top 3 in the country in PMGSY roads construction, world’s highest rail bridge and Asia’s longest state-of-the-art road tunnel, Shahpur Kandi project, North India’s first Industrial Biotech Park, river rejuvenation Devika project and the Aroma Mission ,” he said.

Referring to the policy of ‘Maximum Governance, Minimum Government,” Dr Jitendra Singh said, PM Modi is not only a hard taskmaster but also a source of motivation as well as a great resource person who inspires by practice.