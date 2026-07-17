Vikramaditya terms Soz’s accession remarks ‘incorrect’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Reacting to recent remarks made by senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz suggesting that Jammu & Kashmir joined India because its Muslim-majority population chose to do so, former MLC and grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, Vikramaditya Singh has termed the statement as "historically incorrect, ill-advised and unwarranted."

He said that reducing the accession of Jammu & Kashmir to a question of religious identity is not only a distortion of history but also undermines the constitutional process through which over 560 princely states acceded to India.

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"The accession of Jammu & Kashmir was not decided through religious arithmetic or majoritarian sentiment. It was effected through a legally valid `Instrument of Accession' executed by the sovereign ruler of the State, exactly as was the case with other princely states. Any attempt to rewrite this settled historical fact, only creates confusion and weakens informed public discourse."

Vikramaditya further emphasized that history is testimony to the fact that Maharaja Hari Singh treated all his subjects without prejudice of religion and his guiding principle since the day of his coronation was, 'all religions are mine and my religion is justice'. He also cautioned against rhetoric that, in his view, risks reopening old fault lines at a time when the people of Jammu & Kashmir deserve stability, development and democratic governance.

"Judging by the condition of the people living in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the residents of Jammu & Kashmir are fortunate to be Indians and to enjoy the rights, opportunities and constitutional protections that our country provides. India's democratic institutions have ensured that the people have a popularly elected government in place, and it must be allowed to discharge its responsibilities effectively, irrespective of when statehood is restored," he added.

"Instead of creating fresh fissures within our society by invoking religious identities, political leaders should focus on how the younger generations can build secure, prosperous and meaningful futures within the framework of the Indian Constitution. That is the conversation Jammu & Kashmir needs today," former MLC added.