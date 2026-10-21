Vikramaditya Singh pays courtesy visit to Rajnath Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: Vikramaditya Singh, scion of the erstwhile Dogra Royal family of Jammu and Kashmir and former MLC, paid a courtesy visit to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Vikramaditya Singh appreciated the Defence Minister's leadership and his continued efforts towards strengthening India's defence preparedness, modernising the Armed Forces and safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and security.

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He also lauded the dedication and valour of the Indian Armed Forces in protecting the country's borders and upholding national interests.

The meeting provided an opportunity for an exchange of pleasantries, with Vikramaditya Singh conveying his regards to the Defence Minister and appreciating his commitment to national service.