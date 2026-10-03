Vikramaditya Singh, delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Vikramaditya Singh, former Member of Legislative Council called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

A delegation of prominent citizens from different parts of the country and abroad, under the aegis of the Gandhi Global Family also called on Lieutenant Governor.

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The delegation comprised Padma Bhushan Rajeev Sethi; Padma Shri Dr. S.P. Varma, President, Gandhi Global Family, J&K; Lt Gen R.K Sharma (Retd.); Arvind Mattoo, Founder, KoshurRAAG; Kusam Kaul Vyas; Dr. Mehjabeen Nabi; Umi Kulsum Gulzar and Prabhu Sahu. They discussed the promotion of the Gandhian movement and health, education, employment, and peace initiatives.

The members of the delegation also expressed their gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for spearheading the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan, and lauded the campaign's widespread impact in tackling substance abuse across the Union Territory.

Mohd Iqbal Ahangar, Chairman, Coordination Committee, J&K also called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various development and youth empowerment issues.

He was accompanied by Sofi Arafat, former Chairman, Municipal Committee Aishmuqam.